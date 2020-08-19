Rev. Joseph M. Copeland, age 98, passed away on August 15, 2020. He was born in 1922 in Portsmouth and received his early childhood education in the Portsmouth Public School System. He was employed with the Norfolk Naval Shipyard for 28 years as a shipfitter and retired as a nuclear structure instructor.Â He pastored Macedonia Christian Church (Norfolk), Zion United Church of Christ (Suffolk) and Union Congregational Christian Church (Norfolk) where he served for 26 years.Â
He leaves behind his wife of 77 years, Lillian Copeland; two sons, Joseph (Francine) of Maryland and Wayman (Joan) of Virginia Beach; two sisters, Annie (Eugene) Jones and LilliMarie Baysmore; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Services for immediate family only will be held 10:00am on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Corprew Funeral Home, Portsmouth, VA. Burial will follow at Albert G,. Horton Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Suffolk. Live Streaming will be available at corprewfuneralhome.net