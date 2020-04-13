|
|
Joseph (Joe) Mamerto Jesolva, Sr., a Senior Pipefitter for the Naval Air Station and life-long resident of Portsmouth, VA, passed away on April 10, 2020 at the age of 66 at his home, in the presence of his loving and devoted wife, Zenaida (Zeny).
Joe is survived by his wife of 47 years, Zenaida; his children, Jozenne Jesolva and Kenneth W. Lokie Jr. , Joseph Mamerto Jr. and Valerie Jesolva, Johnny Villorente Jesolva, and Merced Jesolva and Melvin Rushin; his 10 grandchildren, Joseph, Kenneth III, Christopher, Catalina, Marissa, Brighton, Rosie, Max, Mianna and Melvin, Jr.
Joe was born on October 6, 1953 in Portsmouth to parents, U.S. Navy Chief Cristobal Jesolva and Merced Duque Jesolva, MD. He was a dedicated brother to Christopher Jesolva. He graduated from Western Branch High School in 1972. Joe worked for the Department of Defense for 42 years. He was a member of The Authentic School of Karate. After numerous years of training, Joe earned a Fifth Degree Black Belt. Being the devoted husband and father, Joe guided his wife and his sons to the status of First and Third Degree Black Belts in Karate. Joe's legacy will carry on through the numerous students whom he taught and trained in the Portsmouth community.
A viewing will be held, by appointment only, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, at Foster Funeral Home, 1926 High St., Portsmouth. Visitors must call ahead to the funeral home. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, April 15, at Church of the Resurrection. Contact the family for details on viewing the Mass virtually. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 13, 2020