The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
For more information about
Joseph McCoy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph McCoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Marshall McCoy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Marshall McCoy Obituary
Joseph Marshall McCoy, 69, passed away on March 17, 2019.A Norfolk native, Mr. McCoy was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Elva McCoy, a brother Timothy McCoy and a son Scotty McCoy. He was an Army Vietnam Veteran and retired from the Army National Guard after 39 years of service and from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard as a Crane Inspection Branch Supervisor after 34 years of service.Survivors include his loving wife Yvonne McCoy; a son Joseph McCoy and wife Pinky; daughter Lisa Hickey and husband Tom; 6 grandchildren Trey, Piper and Patrick McCoy, Joshua and Jacob Hickey and Corynn McCoy; 2 brothers Herman and Shane McCoy.The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 21 at Rosewood-Kellum from 6 to 8 p.m. where a Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, 11:00a.m. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Military Honors.Friends may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Download Now