Joseph Marshall McCoy, 69, passed away on March 17, 2019.A Norfolk native, Mr. McCoy was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Elva McCoy, a brother Timothy McCoy and a son Scotty McCoy. He was an Army Vietnam Veteran and retired from the Army National Guard after 39 years of service and from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard as a Crane Inspection Branch Supervisor after 34 years of service.Survivors include his loving wife Yvonne McCoy; a son Joseph McCoy and wife Pinky; daughter Lisa Hickey and husband Tom; 6 grandchildren Trey, Piper and Patrick McCoy, Joshua and Jacob Hickey and Corynn McCoy; 2 brothers Herman and Shane McCoy.The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 21 at Rosewood-Kellum from 6 to 8 p.m. where a Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, 11:00a.m. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Military Honors.Friends may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 20, 2019