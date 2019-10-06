|
Joseph Marshall Miller, Sr. "Joe", 71 died on September 30, 2019 at his home in Virginia Beach, VA. Joe leaves behind Cheryle Miller, his best friend and wife of 24 years, his daughter Amber Arona Milston, brother Robert Miller (Susan), sister, Barbara Loyd (Aubrey), step children, Helario and Christina Deguzman, grandsons, Austyn DeGuzman, Joseph Miller, III, Brody Miller and granddaughters, Jaymes Milston and Etta Milston. Joe was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Marshall Miller Jr., father, Robert Wade Miller, mother, Beulah Miller Felts and brother Richard F. Miller (Gwen). Born on April 18, 1948 in Norfolk, VA, Joe grew up in Coleman Place and attended Norview High School where he played linesman for the Jr. Varsity football team. Joe served his country in the Naval Air Reserves on the John F. Kennedy Aircraft Carrier. He was a machinist for 45 years at Moon Engineering and other shipyards. Joe was a die-hard Redskins fan, loved spending time at the beach and had a passion for golf. His graveside service will be Friday, October 11th at 11:00 am at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk, VA 23434.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 6, 2019