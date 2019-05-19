Home

On the afternoon of May 15, 2019, Joseph Mike Halapin, surrounded by his loving family and dearest friends, went to be with the Lord. Mike managed to touch every soul he encountered and will be missed by all. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Candace Halapin; their daughters, Laura and Rachael and their children, Christine and Tyler; as well as his brothers, Richard and Jeffery. There will be a Celebration of Life on June 1, 2019, at his home. In lieu of flowers or plants, donations can be made in his name to The Virginia Wild Horse Rescue, 3536 Baum Rd., Va. Beach, VA 23457. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
