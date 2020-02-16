Home

Joseph M. Nelson Jr., 94, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Chesapeake, Virginia. He was born in Mobile, Alabama to the late Joseph M. Sr. and Nellie Nelson.

Joseph was a retired member of the US Navy and a veteran of WWII and Korea. A resident of Norfolk, Virginia for over 55 years.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, sons, Rob (Terrie Lynn) and Tom; one daughter, Laurie (Len); five grandchildren, Kelly, Amy, Thomas, Curtis and Brian; six great grandchildren and a host of extended family and dear friends.

Please consider leaving condolences for the family at www.altmeyerfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Sentara Rehabilitation and Care Residence by visiting www.tmcfunding.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 16, 2020
