Joseph Pangaro, 70, passed away on May 7th in Virginia Beach. Born in Camillus, NY he was the son of Beatrice & Carmen Pangaro. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Pat Pangaro, son Jonas Pangaro, daughter and son in law Christina & Bill Boelter, grandson Gabriel Boelter; and his brother Tony & wife Sue Pangaro. He is preceded by his brothers Bobby, Jim & Roger Pangaro as well as his sister and brother in law Connie & Lloyd Nichols. He was a devoted member of the music community and will be remembered as the great entertainer that he was. His celebration of life date is TBD.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Roseann Newaman
May 13, 2020
I met Joe at Wing King, and loved the music on Wednesday nights. I became a regular with a friend and he was so kind, he would always take time to come over and ask how I was doing, and I felt like I could tell him anything. He gave me a sense of comfort like a brother would. I wish I could have told him that but its ok he is my heavenly brother now and he knows. Love u Joe
Beverly
Friend
May 13, 2020
This man was an amazing uncle. Never to be forgotten. Miss you more than words can say God Bless to Aunt Pat ,Christina and Jonas.
Tammy Pangaro
Family
