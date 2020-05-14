Joseph Pangaro, 70, passed away on May 7th in Virginia Beach. Born in Camillus, NY he was the son of Beatrice & Carmen Pangaro. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Pat Pangaro, son Jonas Pangaro, daughter and son in law Christina & Bill Boelter, grandson Gabriel Boelter; and his brother Tony & wife Sue Pangaro. He is preceded by his brothers Bobby, Jim & Roger Pangaro as well as his sister and brother in law Connie & Lloyd Nichols. He was a devoted member of the music community and will be remembered as the great entertainer that he was. His celebration of life date is TBD.



