Joseph R. Duncan went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 15th, 2020 after an intense fight with cancer. He left this world peacefully, which was the same way he lived in it. Joe was fortunate to be able to live his final weeks at home in Virginia Beach, surrounded by his family and under the care of his lifelong spouse and partner Joanne Spivey Duncan. Joe was 87 years old at the time of his passing.
Joe is survived by his wife Joanne, who he shared his life with for 68 years. Together they had two children, R. Scott Duncan and Jeffrey L. Duncan who survive him. Joe was blessed with four wonderful grandchildren: Chase A. Duncan; J. Bryce Duncan; Erin R. Landfair; and M. Ryan Duncan; and a loving daughter-in-law Shelley K. Duncan. Anyone who met Joe quickly knew what was most important to him in his life: his relationship with Jesus; his wife and family; his integrity; and his desire to help others and serve. Blessed with keen insight and abundant wisdom, Joe was asked to lead and serve throughout his life. Whether for work, church, or various boards of directors, he always managed to share his advice and teach others.
Born in Buies Creek, NC and raised in the rural area of Holly Springs, NC, Joe had a deep love and appreciation for the outdoors. He shared his love of nature and love of God's creation with his children which had a profound impact on their life choices. Joe could often be found outdoors hiking, camping, sailing, or working in the yard. Among his many gifts was his ability to design and build. He often utilized this gift by building houses, apartments, commercial buildings, and renovating. Two other admirable traits that Joe possessed were loyalty and dedication. There was no greater display of this in his life than in his dedication and love for his wife Joanne. She was the epicenter of his life and there was nothing that could distract him from his commitment and love for her. His very last words to his son were about how wonderful his wife was and how lucky he was to have her.
Joe's sense of humor and lighthearted way shone through everything he did. Though often quiet spoken, he would bring others to tears of laughter with his dry one liners and incredible wit. Joe often used this gift to defuse stressful situations and put others at ease. This proved to be a valuable skill at work as he was often in the middle of intense negotiations between Management and Labor. One of his adversaries once said "he could negotiate exactly what he wanted and you would thank him for it after he won". Joe retired as the Director of Employee and Labor Relations at the Naval Air Systems Command in Norfolk after 35 years of Federal service.
Joe was pre-deceased by his four brothers Gene, Ted, Harold and James, and is survived by his two sisters Gloria and Margaret.
Due to Covid-19 health concerns, a family only graveside service will be held on June 22nd, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 333 North Summit Street, Toledo, Ohio 43699 or https://heartlandhospicefund.org/donate/. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 18, 2020.