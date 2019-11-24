Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
155 W Government Ave
Norfolk, VA 23503
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
154 W Government Ave
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Holy Trinity Pastoral Center
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Mathews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph R. "Bob" Mathews

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph R. "Bob" Mathews Obituary
Joseph R "Bob" Mathews, Jr., 91, of Norfolk, Va passed away November 15th, 2019, at the Hampton VA Hospital.

Born in Augusta Kentucky, son of late Joseph R Mathews, Sr and Louise Betts and step dad James Betts.

Survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy Gregory, their children: son Joseph R III and his wife Theresa, daughter Erin, daughter Karen Devereaux and her husband Dean, son Paul, son Gregory G and his wife Lisa, daughter Megan, son Eric, son Michael K, and son Thomas C and his wife Faith, sister Judith Parks, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Joann Beals.

He graduated from Granby High School and attended ODU. He served in the Korean War, US Army and was awarded the Bronze Star, the Korean War Service Medal, and the United Nations service medal for the Korean War.

He worked at C.L. Pincus Jr & Co. for over 39 years. He was a loving devoted father and husband. He loved animals, especially his dogs and homing pigeons.

He loved sports: Go Kentucky Wildcats!

Funeral Mass will be 11am, January 11, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 154 W Government Ave, Norfolk, VA 23503. Celebration of Life to follow at Holy Trinity Pastoral Center.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -