|
|
Joseph R "Bob" Mathews, Jr., 91, of Norfolk, Va passed away November 15th, 2019, at the Hampton VA Hospital.
Born in Augusta Kentucky, son of late Joseph R Mathews, Sr and Louise Betts and step dad James Betts.
Survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy Gregory, their children: son Joseph R III and his wife Theresa, daughter Erin, daughter Karen Devereaux and her husband Dean, son Paul, son Gregory G and his wife Lisa, daughter Megan, son Eric, son Michael K, and son Thomas C and his wife Faith, sister Judith Parks, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Joann Beals.
He graduated from Granby High School and attended ODU. He served in the Korean War, US Army and was awarded the Bronze Star, the Korean War Service Medal, and the United Nations service medal for the Korean War.
He worked at C.L. Pincus Jr & Co. for over 39 years. He was a loving devoted father and husband. He loved animals, especially his dogs and homing pigeons.
He loved sports: Go Kentucky Wildcats!
Funeral Mass will be 11am, January 11, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 154 W Government Ave, Norfolk, VA 23503. Celebration of Life to follow at Holy Trinity Pastoral Center.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 24, 2019