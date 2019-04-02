The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Joseph R. Wright Obituary
Joseph Roland Wright departed this life on March 28, 2019. He was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on February 18, 1937, to the late William and Amelia Wright. He later joined the United State Army (Airborne) where he retired and worked for the United States Postal Service, where he retired from both. Joseph Roland Wright was fondly called "Joe" or "Roland," by his family and friends.On April 8, 1957, he married the love of his life, Betty Jean Harris Wright and they were married for 63 years. Added to this union is one son, Joseph (Joey) R. Wright, Jr., of Portsmouth, VA; two daughters, LaDonna F. Wright-Turner (Orlando) of Fredericksburg, VA and Angela D. Wright-Stevenson (Barry Pete) of Orlando, FL; 8 grandchildren, 6 great grands, and one great great grandchild. A wake will be held on Wednesday, April 3rd from 6 pm to 7 pm at Corprew Funeral Home. A celebration of life Joe's life will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, 10 am at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, Portsmouth, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 2, 2019
