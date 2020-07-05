On June 28,2020, Joseph Richard Frease, loving husband and father of four passed away at the age of 85 in his home in Weyers Cave, VA surrounded by his family. Joe was born on May 9, 1935 in Fresno, CA to Theodore and Lillian (Sciallo) Frease. He made a career in the U.S. Army as a musician playing saxophone, flute and piccolo. After 27 years as an Army musician he retired as an E8, MSG and taught 6 Th. grade at Plaza Middle School.



Through Joe's life he participated in sports car rally events both in Europe and stateside, was an accomplished wood worker enjoying making furniture for his family and friends, artist, competitive roller skater, an avid bicyclist riding a tandem with his wife and participating in many cycling events. He was, before becoming too illl to continue, the team captain for the CLAMS which stands for Cycling Legs Against MS to raise money in the hope of finding a cure for MS. The team raised money each year and participated annually in the MS 150 Bike Ride. MS was a cause he was devoted to because of his wife having the disease.



A special thank you to our OPIS and CLAMS families for their never ending support during the last three years. The Frease family is forever grateful.



Joe was preceded in death by his mother, stepfather, Andy Valdez, and brother, Theodore (Ted). He is deeply missed by his wife, Pauline (Polly) of 49 1/2 years, children: Sheryl Ann(Sheri), Derek Michael(Dino)and wife Tina, Christopher Allan(Chris) and wife Tonia, and Joseph Richard(Joey) and wife Susan, sister in law's Janie Donnell and Cookie Frease, 9 grandchildren, and 4 great grand children.



A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date to avoid exposing friends and family to COVID-19.



