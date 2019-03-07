Resources More Obituaries for Joseph Lovering Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joseph S. Lovering Jr.

Joseph S. Lovering Jr., formerly of Virginia Beach, died peacefully in Shelburne, VT on February 13. His nurses hypothesized that he wanted to surprise his late wife, Terry, for Valentineâ€™s Day. Joe was born in New York City on December 24, 1933 to Carol (Stevenson) and Joseph S. Lovering. He grew up on Long Islandâ€™s Great South Bay in the idyllic days before World War II. It was here that he developed a lifelong love of birds and nature. When his parents divorced, Joe was sent to boarding school at age 7. This didnâ€™t produce his finest memories, but he survived and went on to the Choate School and Washington and Lee. At W&L, Joe fell in love with Terry Sydnor, who became his wife and life partner of 58 years. They were never apart. He also fell in love with Virginia and never left, except for two years in the Army. Joe had a long and varied career in banking, starting at First and Merchants and, after a string of mergers and acquisitions, retiring from Bank of America. He was a master wood carver, prolific gardener and, as mentioned, a walking encyclopedia of birds. What to most of us was a speck in the sky would be identified by Joe by species, age and sex, usually without binoculars. There wasnâ€™t a songbird he couldnâ€™t identify with his eyes closed. As much as he loved watching birds, Joe also enjoyed hunting them. He was a crack shot. From the marshes of Currituck Sound to the soybean and cornfields of North Carolina to the upland covers of Vermont, he pursued duck, quail, dove, woodcock and grouse. But early on, he stopped shooting geese. As you know, geese mate for life. Joe couldnâ€™t stand shooting one and then having its mate circle and call endlessly for the one that was never coming back. He said it broke his heart. Joe is survived by his son, Joe Lovering III (Lisa) of Bedford, NY, his daughter, Ginger Hopkins (Rick) of Montpelier, VT, his sister, Elsie Cheston (Gene) of San Rafael, CA and six grandchildren that he adored: Carola Lovering, Charlie Lovering, Sydney Hopkins, Austin Hopkins, Alden Hopkins and Ellie Lovering. In lieu of flowers, please raise a glass in Joeâ€™s memory. He would join you if he could. A graveside service will take place April 27 at 11 AM at Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery in Virginia Beach. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 7, 2019