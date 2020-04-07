The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 628-1000
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Scott Jr.


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Scott Jr. Obituary
Joseph Scott, Jr. of Portsmouth, Virginia left his earthly home to be with the Lord on April 1, 2020. He was born January 24, 1952, in Portsmouth, Va., to the late Elder Joseph and Rosa Scott. He is an alumni of I.C. Norcom High School. He was employed for many years at Sears & Roebuck, and Norfolk Naval Base as a boilermaker. Joe was a great caretaker of his parents and a great handyman. A viewing will be held from 2-6:00 pm on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Blvd. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Metropolitan Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -