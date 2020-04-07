|
|
Joseph Scott, Jr. of Portsmouth, Virginia left his earthly home to be with the Lord on April 1, 2020. He was born January 24, 1952, in Portsmouth, Va., to the late Elder Joseph and Rosa Scott. He is an alumni of I.C. Norcom High School. He was employed for many years at Sears & Roebuck, and Norfolk Naval Base as a boilermaker. Joe was a great caretaker of his parents and a great handyman. A viewing will be held from 2-6:00 pm on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Blvd. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2020