Joseph Stanley Porambo, 89 passed away peacefully at home on November 19, 2019.
Mr. Porambo was preceded in death by his first wife Elizabeth Porambo. He retired from the U.S. Navy after 20 years of service and from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard.
Survivors include his wife Eleanore F. Porambo; daughter Donna Porambo, son Joseph Porambo, Jr.; extended family Rose Phields, Trish and Jeff Melnick, Ashten, Jamie, Henry and Nickie Robinson; and special friend and caregiver Donna.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 22, 3:00 p.m. at Rosewood Memorial Park.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 21, 2019