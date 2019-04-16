Home

Joseph Steven Miklos

Joseph Steven Miklos Obituary
Joseph Steven Miklos, 93, passed away on April 11, 2019. He was born in Norwalk, CT, to the late Joseph and Anna Pogany Miklos.Joe was a retired chief methods engineer at Nash Engineering Company for 39 years. He retired with his wife to Virginia Beach where they enjoyed golfing, traveling and wood working.In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his wife, Lorraine, and sons James and Stephen. He is survived by his son Michael and wife Monica Miklos; daughter Patricia Klaus; daughters-in-law Lori Miklos and Pamela McRae; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association, . Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 16, 2019
