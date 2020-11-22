Dr. Mullen was an important influence in my husband, Joe’s life. His wife and family “adopted” us in our early days of residency where we lived down the street as neighbors in navy housing. His dedication to his faith, his love of family, his excellence in surgical skill and mentoring are recognized by all who knew him. His sharp wit and sense of impudent fun endeared him to many. To the men who were lucky enough to train in his program and to their wives whom his beloved Barbara nurtured as she did her own children he will always be The Boss”. Rest In Peace, dear man, with your beloved as the reward of a life well lived.

Jean Tepas

Friend