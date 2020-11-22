Joseph Terrance Mullen, MD, 91, died on November 17th, 2020, in Norfolk, VA, cared for and surrounded by all of his children, at home. Born on November 20, 1928 in Butte, MT, he was the youngest of five children born to Michael Joseph Mullen and Nellie Sullivan Mullen. He was pre-deceased in 2005 by his beloved wife of 44 years, Barbara Babbitt Mullen, his parents, and two sisters, Rosaleen Mullen Obstarczyk and Elizabeth Mullen Daly.
Following his primary education in Butte, Dr. Mullen was graduated from Carroll College in Helena, MT in 1949. After earning an MS from Boston College in 1951, he received an MD from Boston University in 1955. Having joined the Naval Reserve in 1947, Dr. Mullen entered active duty in the Navy Medical Corps in 1956. Designated as a flight surgeon in 1957, he served with Air Task Group 181 and Carrier Air Group 7 at Oceana Naval Air Station and aboard the USS Intrepid, USS Randolph, and USS Independence.
Dr. Mullen entered the surgical residency program at Naval Hospital, St. Albans in Long Island, NY, in 1959. There he met his future wife, Barbara Babbitt, NC, USNR, and they were married in 1961. Upon completing his residency, Dr. Mullen was assigned as Chief of Surgery at Naval Hospital, Guantanamo, Cuba. In 1965, he entered the thoracic surgical fellowship at Naval Hospital, Bethesda, MD, and upon completion was named Head, Thoracic Surgical Branch and Assistant Chief of Surgery, eventually becoming Chief of Surgery and Surgical Residency Program Director at Naval Hospital, Portsmouth, VA.
A Diplomat of the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Thoracic Surgery, Dr. Mullen was appointed an Associate Professor of Surgery at the Medical College of Virginia, and a Professor of Surgery at Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS) while still in active naval duty. Upon his retirement from the Navy in 1976 at the rank of Captain, Dr. Mullen was awarded the Legion of Merit.
Upon retirement from the Navy, he joined the full-time faculty of EVMS, serving as interim Chairman for a year and Vice Chairman for the remainder of his career. In that capacity, he served as Director of Surgical Education at DePaul Hospital, Norfolk. In 1981, Dr. Mullen was appointed as the Henry Ford Professor of Surgery, the first named professorship at EVMS.
A member of many distinguished surgical societies, he was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and served as President of the Virginia Chapter of that College as well as a Governor of the College. Dr. Mullen also served as a Director and later President of the Tidewater Emergency Medical Services, as well as serving on the State Board of Emergency Medical Services.
The author or co-author of 45 surgical publications, Dr. Mullen also made 65 scientific presentations at local, state and national medical meetings and programs. In 1988, EVMS recognized his accomplishments by presenting him with the Outstanding Contribution to Medical Education award, and he was elected to the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha medical fraternity. Dr. Mullen was elected to the Carroll College Alumni Hall of Fame in 1984, and in 1994 the College awarded him the Alumni Association Academic Achievement Award. Dr. Mullen retired from active medical practice in 1992.
His zeal and enthusiasm in his professional life carried over into Dr. Mullen's extensive involvement in church and civic affairs, recreation and athletic activities, and especially into his family life. Together, Dr. and Mrs. Mullen raised and educated their seven children. He will be greatly missed by many of his children's friends for whom they cared and mentored.
Dr. Mullen served several terms as a member of the Board of Directors, Catholic Family and Children's Services, Portsmouth; the school board of Norfolk Catholic High School; and the Ethics Committee, Diocese of Richmond.
An early Lector at several Navy Catholic chapels, he subsequently served as Lector at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Portsmouth and DePaul Hospital, and as Lector, Eucharistic minister and minister to the home-bound at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Norfolk, his parish of 44 years.
At the age of 45, Dr. Mullen became an avid fitness runner and racquetball player. Running in more than 100 road races, he won medals and trophies in at least 70 events. Dr. Mullen took up golf at age 60 and scored a â€˜hole-in-one' at the age of 75, ultimately â€˜shooting his age' in his 79th year, and continued a lifelong enjoyment of golf with family members and his many beloved "golf buddies" into his 90s. Upon retirement he and Barbara spent many wonderful years traveling and golfing with family and friends.
Recognized and honored as a loving, kind, and generous husband, father, grandfather and friend, Dr. Mullen is survived by his seven children and their spouses, as well as 14 grandchildren: Kathleen and Albertus, Bert Jr and Leith of Florida; Michael â€˜Joe' Mullen of Norfolk, VA; Timothy Mullen of Virginia Beach, VA; Mary and Edward Brinson, Martha of Madison, MS; Margret and John Brinson, Jack and Curry of Thomasville, GA; Rosaleen and Charles Purcell, Robert and Harrison of Phoenix, AZ; Eileen and Michael Wallis, Lily and George of Dubai, UAE, Melissa and Michael Dayton, Nicholas, Joseph and Michael of Richmond, VA.
He is also survived by beloved sisters Margaret Mullen Presley of Spokane, WA, Sister Mary Bridget Mullen of Sisters of Charity, Leavenworth, KS; a host of cherished nieces and nephews, other relatives and a large and devoted circle of friends and colleagues. In later years, Dr. Mullen enjoyed frequent family visits and also spent many happy hours with dear friend Ms. Shirley Blackburn as well as his devoted circle of companions from golf, his medical school, career, and the Navy, especially Joe Davis, Dick Grissom, college friend Dr. Andrew Crummy and Godson Jon Babineau.
Dr. Mullen's family is grateful for the efforts of his colleagues in the medical profession, including his friend and physician Dr. Mark Skees, Sentara Heart Hospital, Sentara Hospice Services, and DePaul Hospital.
Following a private family burial service by H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, the Mullen children will welcome family and friends to a funeral mass and celebration of Dr. Mullen's life at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church when it is safe to host larger gatherings.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice
or:
Catholic Extension, 150 S Wacker Dr., Suite 2000, Chicago, IL 60606 (800-842-7804) www.catholicextension.org
or Catholic Relief Services, 228 W Lexington St., Baltimore, MD 21201, (877-435-7277) www.crs.org.