Joseph W. Green, 49, formerly of the 500 block of Oxgate Lane in Aragona Village, died on December 27, 2019 after a brief illness, surrounded by loved ones, both family and friends.
Joe was the third son of Donald and Mary Green. He was born at Portsmouth Naval Hospital in March 1970 and was a life-long resident of Virginia Beach. Predeceased by his parents, he was the youngest of the six siblings.
He is survived by his brother Paul Green and wife Jo Anne of Virginia Beach; brother David Green and wife Marie of Raleigh, North Carolina; sisters Donna Broadhurst and Helen Green of Virginia Beach; sister Elaine and husband Richard Rosenberry of Birchwood, Tennessee; numerous nieces and nephews of multiple generations; and his loving companion Cynthia Wright Goodman of Virginia Beach.
Joe fell in love with music from an early age and in his childhood loved to imitate Elvis Presley around the neighborhood. Mostly self-taught in his teens and early twenties, Joe became an accomplished musician on multiple instruments, especially on guitar. He led and played in several local heavy metal bands, including OTT, Mean Green, Cock Diesel, and Eye of the Green Mojo. Joe was also an accomplished music producer. He will be deeply missed by his family and hundreds of friends and loved ones in Tidewater and beyond, who are helping us celebrate his life on social media.
A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel, at 2pm on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 1, 2020