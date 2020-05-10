Joseph Weiss, 47, of Chesapeake, passed away suddenly May 4, 2020. Joe was a kind and loving husband, father, son and brother. His boys were the light of his life and he loved them completely. Joe is survived by his wife Jodi Weiss, sons Joshua and Jonah, parents Robert and Janie Weiss and brothers Robert and Rodney Weiss. He was predeceased by his sister Jennifer Popina and brother Joshua James. Joe has many other family and friends that will miss him dearly. Due to the Covid-19 virus, a celebration of life will take place at a later time.



