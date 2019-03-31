|
Joseph William Mercer, beloved husband to Karen, father of Christopher and Nathan, son to Ann Griffasi and Michael Mercer, brother, uncle, and friend to many was called home to the Lord after a long courageous battle with cancer on March 29, 2019. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1396 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00am. Gathering of family and friends held at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, spread some kindness and Go Bills!
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019