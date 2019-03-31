Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Mercer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph William Mercer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph William Mercer Obituary
Joseph William Mercer, beloved husband to Karen, father of Christopher and Nathan, son to Ann Griffasi and Michael Mercer, brother, uncle, and friend to many was called home to the Lord after a long courageous battle with cancer on March 29, 2019. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1396 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00am. Gathering of family and friends held at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, spread some kindness and Go Bills!
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.