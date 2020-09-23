Josephine Anderson Rigdon, 89, of Chesapeake, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at home.
Survivors include her children, Joyce A. Novak and husband Bill, JoAnn Landgrave and husband Tom, Earl Rigdon and wife Pam, Ricky Rigdon and wife Angie, and Sandra Lewis; nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Mrs. Rigdon was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Nellie Anderson; her husband, James Marion Rigdon and a son, Ronald Wayne Rigdon.
Services will be private. The entombment will be in Our Lady Queen of Heaven Mausoleum, Chesapeake.
