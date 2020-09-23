1/
Josephine Anderson Rigdon
Josephine Anderson Rigdon, 89, of Chesapeake, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at home.

Survivors include her children, Joyce A. Novak and husband Bill, JoAnn Landgrave and husband Tom, Earl Rigdon and wife Pam, Ricky Rigdon and wife Angie, and Sandra Lewis; nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Mrs. Rigdon was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Nellie Anderson; her husband, James Marion Rigdon and a son, Ronald Wayne Rigdon.

Services will be private. The entombment will be in Our Lady Queen of Heaven Mausoleum, Chesapeake.

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
