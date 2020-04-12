|
|
Josephine "Betty" Elizabeth Oporto, 83, passed away with her family by her side on April 5, 2020. She was born in Valley Stream, NY to the late Herbert and Elizabeth Peterson Zier. Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her brothers, Calvin and Donald Zier. Betty was selfless and very active in her community, volunteering for 20 years at the Senior Center in Chesapeake, VA. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend who was always willing to help without hesitation whenever she was needed, for the word "no" wasn't in her vocabulary.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 63 wonderful years, Robert F. Oporto, Sr.; children, Robert F. Oporto, Jr. (Tammy); Donna Drew (Mark) and Wayne Oporto (Catherine); grandchildren, Lynda, Lisa, Mark, Danielle, Andrew, Anthony, Heather and Ross; sister, Jean Hall and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a note to the family.
"Happy Heavenly Birthday Mom"
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020