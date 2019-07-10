Josephine Garcia, 89, passed away in her home surrounded by her family on July 8. The youngest in the family, Josie, as she was known, was born in Mendota, Texas to Jose Samolia Ortega and Maria Carrillo Ortega. She is predeceased in death by her older brothers, Gregorio, Francisco, Jesus, Jose Jr., Esidro, Ramon, and Salvador Ortega, all of Texas.



Josie is survived by her cherished husband of 65 years Aurelio Galvan Garcia; her two daughters, Maria (J. Thomas) Floyd, Debra (Lonnie) Cross; six grandchildren, Lisa Ruwaldt, Toby Ruwaldt (Yen), Adam Cross (Julie), Tyler Cross (Lorlie), Vincent Cross, Matthew Floyd; and three great-granchildren, Courtney Baker, Nolan Cross and Josie Cross. She also leaves behind numerous beloved nephews and nieces.



Josie moved to Canadian, Texas as a child and in early 1952 she met Aurelio from Pampa, Texas, through a childhood friend. They were married September 15, 1953. Aurelio joined the Navy in 1958 and her favorite place to live was Escondido, California. Aurelioâ€™s last duty station brought them to Virginia Beach in 1974.



Josephine was an active member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in her younger years and the Legion of Mary. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxillary Fleet Reserve Association, and the Oblates of Saint Benedict, Latrobe, PA. Josie was happy to serve as room mother for her daughters when they were in grade school, and was happy to help with school activities with her grandchildren.



Josie's happiest childhood memories were of riding horses on her parent's ranch in Canadian, Texas. She had chores to do starting before sunup and ending long after sundown. She loved singing along with Tom Jones, the Beatles and Elvis Presley. She loved playing Michael Jackson songs and dancing with her grandson.