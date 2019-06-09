|
Josephine Howard Oâ€™Neal, 86, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away June 6, 2019. Born in Ocracoke, NC, she was the daughter of the late Abner and Gurtie Howard and the widow of George R. Oâ€™Neal. She was retired as a Manager from the Falcon Motel in Buxton, NC. Josephine was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna S. Hammock. Left to cherish her memory: her son, George W. Oâ€™Neal; daughter, Mona L. Harrell; six grandchildren; and nineteen great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Tuesday, June 11, from 6 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Ballance Cemetery, Hatteras Village, NC, on Wednesday, June 12, at 1 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 9, 2019