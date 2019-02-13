|
Josephine L. Gatling, 93, of Portsmouth passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019. She retired as a Laundry Manager with 30 years of service from Sheraton Hotel. Josephine was a member of Miracle of Faith Baptist Church. She was predeceased by her husband Walter R. Gatling, Sr.Josephine is survived by her daughter Brenda Cormier-Brinkley; son Walter Raleigh Gatling, Jr. and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and other relatives.Visitation will be held 4-7pm Thursday, February 14, 2019 at J. T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N. George Washington Hwy, Chesapeake. A Life Celebration Service will be 1pm Friday at Miracle of Faith Baptist Church, 30 Claremont Drive, Portsmouth. Condolences can be offered at www.jtffs.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 13, 2019