Josephine Peden "Jodie" Ritter
Josephine "Jodie" Peden Ritter, 91, passed away May 30, 2020. She was born in Isle of Wight County, VA the daughter of the late James Fenton Peden and Josephine Wells Peden. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Cleveland Ritter; sons, R.J. and Frank Ritter; a grandson; and 10 brothers and sisters. Josephine retired from A & P Tea Company. She was a member of First Baptist Church and the Carolyn Harris Sunday School Class. She served in the church nursery for 25 years and was a Senior Choir Member. Josephine is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Ellen R. Lassiter (Joseph), Jean R. Saunders (Bobby); sons and daughters-in-law, David C. Ritter (Sandra), Kenneth Ritter (Beth), Jack Wayne Blankenship (Delores), and Betty Ritter; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Marshall and Patsy Peden; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Ivor Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Thurman Hayes, Jr. officiating. Josephine will be available for viewing Monday from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church or The Gideons International.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Viewing
09:00 - 09:00 PM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory
JUN
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Ivor Cemetery
