Josephine Weaver Haywood, 92, of Chesapeake died October 25th in Suffolk, Va. She was the daughter of the late Joseph D. Weaver and Ada Wrench Weaver of Erwin, North Carolina. She was a founding member of Western Branch Community Church where she was a group leader for several years. She was a talented artist in oil paintings as her favorite medium.
Mrs. Haywood was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and recently great-great-grandmother. She was the loving wife of the late Thomas D. Haywood for 55 years. She was predeceased by her son, William Haywood and is survived by two sons Dan G. Haywood and wife Pam of Richmond, David T. Haywood and wife Janet of Suffolk, grandchildren Kimberly Haywood Dye (Jeffrey) of Fredericksburg, Rebecca Haywood Forry (Scot) of Fredericksburg, Rachel Haywood Batts (Robbie) of Suffolk and Jeff Haywood (Kelly) of Carrollton; five great grandchildren and two great-great grandsons.
A funeral service will be held at 11am Saturday in Loving Funeral Home, Churchland Chapel by Rev. Steve Hassell. Visitation with the family will precede the service at 10am.
Family and friends are invited to the home of David and Janet at 114 Foxcroft Rd. Suffolk after the service. Condolences may be offered at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 27, 2019