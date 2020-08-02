1/1
Joshua Julian Schmidt
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joshua's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Thursday, July 30, 2020, Joshua Julian Schmidt, loving husband and father of three children passed away at the age of 50. Joshua was born on March 8, 1970 in Norfolk, VA to Arthur Roy Schmidt and Linda Susan Craft Schmidt. He attended Maury High School and The Seafarers Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship. Joshua later received his bachelor's degree from Norfolk State University. Josh served in the United States Merchant Marines during the First Gulf War prior to his twenty-year career with Norfolk Southern Railroad working as Trainmaster and Labor Relations Officer. Josh was a devoted husband, son, and father. He was warm, caring, outgoing, and loved by everyone that knew him. He will be greatly missed. Joshua was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Schmidt, and he is survived by his wife, Shannon O'Reilly Schmidt, three children, Robert, Richard, and Mary Schmidt, mother and step-father, Linda (Sue) and Blake Bowen, sister, Mollie Moorhouse Dorsey, and aunts and uncles, Mark and Yvonne Schmidt, Marcia and Marvin Horst, John Craft, Jan Carter, and Barbara Windsor.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, August 5th from 5 pm - 7 pm at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake. A funeral mass will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, August 6th at Prince of Peace Catholic Church followed by interment at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 1, 2020
Joshua is my hero, he gave his life to his wife and family, from Uncle Mark, Aunt Yvonne, Aunt Marcia, Uncle Marvin, may the good Lord grant him peace and love forever.
Mark, Marcia, Yvonne, Marvin Schmidt/ Horst
Family
August 1, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mark Schmidt
August 1, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lisa Outten
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved