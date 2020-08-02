On Thursday, July 30, 2020, Joshua Julian Schmidt, loving husband and father of three children passed away at the age of 50. Joshua was born on March 8, 1970 in Norfolk, VA to Arthur Roy Schmidt and Linda Susan Craft Schmidt. He attended Maury High School and The Seafarers Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship. Joshua later received his bachelor's degree from Norfolk State University. Josh served in the United States Merchant Marines during the First Gulf War prior to his twenty-year career with Norfolk Southern Railroad working as Trainmaster and Labor Relations Officer. Josh was a devoted husband, son, and father. He was warm, caring, outgoing, and loved by everyone that knew him. He will be greatly missed. Joshua was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Schmidt, and he is survived by his wife, Shannon O'Reilly Schmidt, three children, Robert, Richard, and Mary Schmidt, mother and step-father, Linda (Sue) and Blake Bowen, sister, Mollie Moorhouse Dorsey, and aunts and uncles, Mark and Yvonne Schmidt, Marcia and Marvin Horst, John Craft, Jan Carter, and Barbara Windsor.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, August 5th from 5 pm - 7 pm at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake. A funeral mass will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, August 6th at Prince of Peace Catholic Church followed by interment at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com