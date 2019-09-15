|
|
Joshua M. Bray, 82, went home to glory September 9, 2019. He was born to the late Solomon Bray Sr. and Malissa Haynes-Bray on June 25, 1937. He leaves to cherish his memories, a daughter, Gloria Johns (Ronald); grandchildren, Ronald Johns II, Ronnette Jones; great grandchildren, Ronald Johns III, August Johns; siblings, Mary Price, Estelle Corprew (Leander); and a host of family & friends. Graveside Service 12pm, Tues., 9/17/19, at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Ches., VA, viewing 10-11am at Beach Funeral Service the same day. www.beachfuneralservice.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 15, 2019