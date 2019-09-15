Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
12:00 AM
Roosevelt Memorial Park
Ches, VA
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Beach Funeral Service
Resources
More Obituaries for Joshua Bray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joshua M. Bray


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joshua M. Bray Obituary
Joshua M. Bray, 82, went home to glory September 9, 2019. He was born to the late Solomon Bray Sr. and Malissa Haynes-Bray on June 25, 1937. He leaves to cherish his memories, a daughter, Gloria Johns (Ronald); grandchildren, Ronald Johns II, Ronnette Jones; great grandchildren, Ronald Johns III, August Johns; siblings, Mary Price, Estelle Corprew (Leander); and a host of family & friends. Graveside Service 12pm, Tues., 9/17/19, at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Ches., VA, viewing 10-11am at Beach Funeral Service the same day. www.beachfuneralservice.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joshua's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.