Joshua Orion Hardy â€œakaâ€ Dennis Angelo Hoskins, age 52, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 31, 2019; he changed his name to honor his grandfather, who was like a father to him. He was a Norfolk native and a Virginia Beach resident. Joshua was born on November 2, 1966 to Linda V. Hardy Hoskins and Willie E. Hoskins Sr. Joshua worked for the City of Virginia Beach Public Utilities Department for 4.5 years as an Engineering Technician, and for the City of Norfolk 12 years prior. He was devout in his Christian faith, an avid Bible reader and enjoyed weekly Bible study; he also fellowshipped with anyone he encounteredâ€"if you knew Joshua, you knew the Lord. Joshua is survived by his twin sister, Denise A. Smallwood (Lamont); brother and sisters, Willie E. Hoskins Jr. (Shirley); Cassandra â€œDDâ€ Hardy; Linda E. Hardy; Linden E. â€œLanceâ€ Hoskins (Regina); and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He had the BEST sense of humor and always made us laugh; he also enjoyed playing the guitar. Joshua authored and illustrated a childrenâ€™s book titled, â€œThe ABC Book On Protecting Yourself From Strangers.â€ We will miss his smile, attentiveness and guidance; he will be sorely missed and forever in our hearts.A funeral service will be held, 12 Noon, Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 120 W. Berkley Ave. Norfolk, VA 23523. A wake service will be held, 6pm-8pm, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Norfolk, VA. Published in The Virginian Pilot from June 6 to June 7, 2019