Joshua P. Delp
Joshua P. Delp and his wife, Tina Rivera, were tragically killed in a motor vehicle accident on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Josh was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Clyde and Peggy Hathaway of Virginia Beach, and his paternal grandfather, Phil Wyne, of Norfolk. He is survived by his paternal grandmother, Rose Wyne, of Norfolk, his parents, Susan and Jack Seavy, of Virginia Beach, and Ernie Delp, of Charlottesville, his sister Sarah Delp Walp and brother in law and friend Justin, and two nieces, Lilly and Avery Walp, of Virginia Beach, and a large, close, extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Josh was a vibrant person who lit up every room he walked into; a happy, laughing presence. He connected with everyone he met, and never knew a stranger. He could out shout anyone in the room, except his uncle Spark, known as the loudest man in the world. Josh gave the biggest, tightest hugs, lifting you off the ground. His big, sparkling brown eyes could warm the coldest heart. Our hearts are so broken, but we know there is a huge party in heaven now.

Memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel, on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Due to Covid, a small, private reception for family and close friends will follow, by invitation only. Mona Lisa's, Military Hwy in Norfolk, Josh and Tina's favorite hangout, will host an additional celebration of life that evening. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Great Neck Chapel
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-9727
