Joshua S. Woodard Jr.
Joshua S. Woodard, Jr., 73, went to be with the Lord August 26, 2020. He was a native of Chesapeake and graduated from Deep Creek High School, class of 1966.

Joshua served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War and later served in the Air National Guard. He joined the Fire Department at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard and made it to the rank of Captain. While in the Fire Department, Joshua also served the City of Portsmouth as an Auxiliary Policeman. He retired from NNSY as a supervisor in temporary services after 42 years of service.

Joshua is survived by his son, Jason S. Woodard of Kill Devil Hills; granddaughters; Kennedi Dare Woodard and Waverly Charlotte Anne Woodard; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was also survived by, Edward Ross Wagner, who was an invaluable caretaker and friend.

He was a loving father and known to many as Uncle Josh or "99". He was kind to those less fortunate than him and gave generously to those in need. He was a mountain of a man, a kind soul, and loved God. He will be missed.

A memorial service to be announced at a later date. Please express condolences to the family via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 30, 2020.
August 29, 2020
I miss you already Brother. Thanx for all the great memories; from Bldg 28 to ole man Stanley's office in Bldg 298 to the carrier projects as my 2nd shift foreman back to 298 as backshift foreman to sitting in your garage on High Street and finally to Peak Resources in Nags Head where I saw you last just a week before the Chinese virus hit and I had to keep up with your thru your son, Jason. You've been a great friend Josh and I'll always think of you as one of my best! RIP Josh. I love ya man...
Bobby Hudgins
Friend
August 29, 2020
Josh will truly be missed! He always had a smile on his face at Church. May God be with you I'm these times of the loss of your father
Sarah & johnny Ferrari
Friend
August 29, 2020
So very sorry to hear of his passing. He will be surely be missed. Praying for his family.
Jimmie T Smith
Coworker
August 29, 2020
My sincere sympathy and love, Jason, to you and yours. Cherish the memories of your father always. You have been a loving, caring son to your Pop. He lives on in your heart, I know. Peace be with you
Anna Morris Cross
Neighbor
August 29, 2020
Dear Jason, Uncle Josh was a one-in-a-million. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was blessed to have had a son who loved and cared for him the way you did. May he rest in peace. Our hearts are with you in the difficult days and weeks ahead. Much, much love, Kevin and Dara
Kevin and Dara Snell
Family
August 29, 2020
My heart felt sympathy goes out to his family. The world has lost another gentle giant of a man.
Richard Doss
Friend
August 29, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I worked with him for years and considered him a good friend. He was an exceptional man who will certainly be missed.
Patti Fuller
Friend
August 28, 2020
It’s been a long time since I’ve had the opportunity to visit with my cousin Josh and I surely miss those visits. I’ll miss them even more now. Josh loved his family and his name has been written too deeply in their hearts to ever be erased by passing years. In time the memory of his life will give them courage to continue to share their own. Our thoughts will be with you in the days ahead and his love of God will sustain you and enable you to maintain hope for the future.
Cousin “Duke”
Edward J. Woodard, Jr., Sharon and Brandon

Edward J. Woodard, Jr.
Family
August 28, 2020
I love and will miss you Uncle Josh 99 strong
David Lee Rountree Jr
Family
