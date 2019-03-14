Joshua Sterling Tucker, 22, of Virginia Beach, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 12, after a courageous and long battle with depression. Josh will always be remembered for his exuberant vitality as well as his loving and caring nature. Josh attended Ocean Lakes High School and graduated from First Colonial High School in 2015. He enjoyed being a dedicated member of the wrestling team at both schools. Upon graduation, he began working in the granite industry and became a skilled granite countertop fabricator. In his spare time, Joshâ€™s creativity shone through his craftsmanship skills. He loved working with his hands to turn wood, metal or stone into something beautiful. He was also an accomplished fisherman, and could frequently be found by the water alongside his father and friends, fishing rod in hand and a smile on his face. Josh is survived by his parents, Susan Ryan and Kenneth Tucker, and step-father Cliff Ryan, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; sister and her husband, Jackie and Devin Bickford of Nashville, Tennessee; maternal grandfather, Cliff Hammer of North East, Pennsylvania; paternal grandparents, Robert and Janet Tucker of Virginia Beach, Virginia; aunt, Michelle and Joe Lesik of Greensburg, Pennsylvania; uncle, Scott and Sue Hammer of North East, Pennsylvania; aunt, Courtney and Owen Seely of Fredericksburg, Virginia; and cousins, Ryan, Morgan, Cole, Ethan, Cara and Loren. Josh was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Florence Hammer. The family will receive friends and family at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel & Crematory, 3445 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23456 on Saturday, March 16, from 3:00 to 5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local mental health association, or to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. If you or a loved one need support right now, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary