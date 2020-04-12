|
Joshua Thomas Silver, born December 23rd, 1986, went to be with our Lord on Friday, April 3, 2020. He is the son of Robert and Betty Silver of Virginia Beach, VA and brother to Christopher and Kaitlyn Silver. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Arthur J & Annette Silver and Finas R Moss and survived by his grandmother Marion Moss of Boiling Spring Lakes, NC. Joshua is also survived by a very large, loving extended family which includes lots of aunts, uncles and cousins as well as his cat, Mangcoon. Josh was a loving, bright, kindhearted young man and will be greatly missed by his family and abundance of friends - near and far.
Joshua was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, graduated from First Colonial High School, attended Tidewater Community College and Old Dominion University. As a young Student Ambassador, he traveled to New Zealand and Australia. Josh had a love of the outdoors and nature from a very young age, going on to kayak part of the intercoastal waterway, take countless fishing trips with his family, and cared for lots of turtles, snakes and lizards. Josh loved to travel, read, cook and prepared an incredible fish taco, which his family regrets he never wrote the recipe down.
Services and a celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please honor Joshua by making a donation to a local church or charity. Condolences and updated service information are available at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020