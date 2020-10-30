Joshua Thomas Thompson, age 46, left this earth into the loving arms of our Lord on Thursday, October 29, 2020 after a courageous and heroic 13-year battle against the ravages of ALS, Lou Gehrig's disease.
Josh (JT) will long be remembered by his family and friends for his personality, practical jokes, infectious smile, kind and loving heart and his love of his boys, his family, travel, adventure, surfing and skiing.
The community, however, will remember Josh for the inspiration he provided to bring hope to the hopeless who are suffering against the seemingly insurmountable odds of fighting ALS. While he, himself, suffered, he contributed so much to the ALS and disabilities community.
When Josh was first diagnosed with the ALS, we, along with so many others, had hardly heard of ALS / Lou Gehrig's disease, but it is one of the most devastating diseases known to man. To this day, there is not a treatment or cure. Josh's fight helped bring National recognition to the disease. Josh's rare courage and efforts were even featured in an inspired full-page story on the front page of the New York Times.
Josh, known to his friends as JT, along with his brother Chris and a few close friends started the Virginia Gentlemen's Foundation (VGF) who started the JT Walk to raise money for ALS research, ALS patient services and recreational facilities for all persons with disabilities. Over the past several years, the JT Walk has raised over thirty million dollars and given millions of dollars to scientists, doctors and researchers searching for a cure to this horrific disease.
Josh, an avid surfer, who chased big waves around the globe and who loved the beach, recognized through his own disability that the beaches throughout the US were not handicap accessible. With Josh's support, in conjunction with the VGF, and the generous JT Walkers, the first ever fully accessible beach park and playground, JT's Gromment Island, was built at 1st Street in Virginia Beach. Josh was honored as a Triton in the 37th Neptune Festival Court and the City of Virginia Beach proclaimed October 5, 2012 as Josh Thompson Day in honor of his work to raise ALS awareness and completion of JT's Grommet Island.
Josh was born with a congenital heart defect that required open heart surgery when he was just 7 months old. At that time, his parents had little resources to afford such a surgery - but Kings Daughters saved Josh's life by covering his entire surgery. As an adult, when Josh heard that CHKD was in desperate need of a neonatal ambulance, he went to work on an ambulance concept, designed as a â€˜moving cartoon' in order to comfort the children being transported. Once again, with our community, the VGF and the JT Walk, enough money was raised to build and donate the JT Grombulance, the best in class kids' ambulance for CHKD.
Next, Josh began discussing with the VGF his concern for our wounded veterans. He recognized that our wounded war heroes had very few facilities to participate in the sports they loved. He also felt as though children with disabilities needed a camp where they could have the same camp experience that healthy kids enjoy. Once again, he and the VGF, through the JT Walk participants, raised $17 million dollars and built JT's Camp Grom, an extraordinary Virginia Beach recreational facility opened for all disabled veterans, kids, and their families.
During Josh's many physical losses and challenges caused by ALS, Josh's strength and courage was immeasurable. The motto that he lived by was "Tough times don't last ...Tough people do". Through this tough perseverance, his deep love and desire to be with his sons Wyatt & Jordan, along with the tireless devotion and constant care by his devoted wife, Joy Thompson, who stayed by his side through the complications, losses and struggles of ALS - Josh was able to live with ALS more than a decade longer than expected.
Josh is survived by his loving wife, Joy N. Thompson, their two beloved sons, Wyatt & Jordan. Josh is also survived by his 96 year old Grandmother, Juanita Kelly, his devoted parents, Kathleen Kelly Thompson and Bruce L. Thompson, his brother and best friend, Christopher P. Thompson, his precious niece Reese K. Thompson, along with numerous close aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends, who were like family to Josh.
The family cannot begin to say enough about the extraordinary care Josh received from Dr. Barbara Parks and her team, notably Dr. Deepak Talreja, Dr. John Sinacore, Dr. Derik Falk along with Josh's dedicated and loving caregivers, Lori Shook, Ashley Baker, Joyce Osberg, Eve Patterson, and many other care partners.
The family will have a private catholic mass on Sunday, November 1st. Following the mass, the family's friends and supporters will be invited to join the family for a brief Seaside Remembrance and Paddle Out on the beach in front of the Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront at 3:15pm, which will be followed by a Celebration of Josh's Life outside at the Cavalier Beach Club. For those that cannot be in attendance, the Remembrance will be live streamed through the Virginia Gentlemen's Facebook page as well as the JT Walk & Beach Party Facebook Page.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests a donation to the JT Walk, Josh's Miracle Team (https://www.jtwalk.org/team/joshs-miracle/
) whereby 100% of the monies donated will be used for patient services and care for patients and families fighting ALS OR join us by participating in the virtual JT Walk being held November 8, 2020, visit www.jtwalk.org
. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com
.