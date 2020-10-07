1/2
Josiah J. "Jay" White Jr.
Josiah J. "Jay" White, Jr., passed away on October 2, 2020, at the ripe old age of 90 with his family at his side at The Ballentine. He was a 6 year veteran of the United States Air Force.

Jay then began a career as a food broker for the next 35 years before retiring. Jay always loved working in his yard with Pat and dog, Toby, growing a garden every summer. He loved sharing his crops with neighbors and friends. He enjoyed traveling around the country after retirement with his wife, Pat, and good friends Cecil and Bill Bertell. He enjoyed many visits from his friend, Frank Latham.

Jay is survived by his wife, Pat, of 65 years of marriage; son, Jud White and girlfriend, Lyn Newman, of Creswell, NC; daughter, Lee Brumfield and her husband, Don; grandsons, Garrett Brumfield of College Station, TX, and Mitch Brumfield and his girlfriend, Martha Wendlandt of Boston, MA; niece, Lynne Dozier and her husband, Randy; and nephew, Ran Fowlkes and his wife, Belinda, of Delray Beach, FL.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Ballentine for putting up with Jay, the mayor of The Ballentine.

A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Thursday, October 15, at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage you to make a donation to the Norfolk SPCA. Jay loved his dog and enjoyed playing with his grand-fur-daughters, Bailey and Piper. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
