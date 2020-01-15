|
|
Josie died on Jan. 13, 2020. Josie was born in Fentress, VA on March 24, 1930. She married Calvin M. Hooper and they lived in Stumpy Point, NC. They had 2 boys, Stanley and Tony. Later they moved to VA and settled in Aragona Village in Va. Beach in 1957. They had a daughter, Jenny Mathers. Josie was a member of Haygood United Methodist Church for over 62 years. After Calvin's death, Josie married Carl Tignor in 2004. Both spouses preceded her in death.
Josie leaves 3 children, 7 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. She loved painting and gardening. She loved family gatherings and was a wonderful mother, who was loved by all.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thurs. Jan. 16, 2020 at Haygood United Methodist Church with burial to follow at Rosewood Memorial Park. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 15, 2020