Joy Carmen, 92, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. She was a native of London, England, a long-time former member of Gomley Chessed Congregation Synagogue, Portsmouth.
Joy was predeceased by her husband, Howard and her son Bret. She and her loving husband of over 59 years, Howard were the former owners of the Pretzel Barrel, Cleanarama Cleaners and Loyal Cleaners all in Portsmouth.
Joy is survived her son, Craig Carmen and his wife, Judith; 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be private at the Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 23, 2019