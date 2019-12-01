|
NEWPORT NEWS- Joy Hobbs, 71, died November 21, 2019. A native of North Carolina, she was predeceased by her son, Justin S. Hobbs. Joy was a retired intensive care unit nurse. She was an avid NASCAR and Atlanta Braves fan, and was a writer and published poet.
Joy is survived by three daughters, Amy Mastro, Shelly Taylor and Beth Bauer; and eight grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 12 Noon in Community Church on Jolliff Road in Chesapeake. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 1, 2019