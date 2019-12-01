Home

POWERED BY

Services
Western Branch Community Chr
1935 Jolliff Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23321
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Community Church
Jolliff Road
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy Hobbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy Cynthia Hobbs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joy Cynthia Hobbs Obituary
NEWPORT NEWS- Joy Hobbs, 71, died November 21, 2019. A native of North Carolina, she was predeceased by her son, Justin S. Hobbs. Joy was a retired intensive care unit nurse. She was an avid NASCAR and Atlanta Braves fan, and was a writer and published poet.

Joy is survived by three daughters, Amy Mastro, Shelly Taylor and Beth Bauer; and eight grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 12 Noon in Community Church on Jolliff Road in Chesapeake. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -