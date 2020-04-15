The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
More Obituaries for Joyce English
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Ann English

Joyce Ann English Obituary
Joyce Ann English, 89, on April 9th she went to be with the Lord and the love of her life, her husband of 72 years Carleton English. She was born in Portsmouth, she was predeceased by her parents Manley and Hattie Mantlo, and a sister Gloria Latham. Joyce worked for the Portsmouth Gas Company for 36 years and retired in 1994. She was a member of the former Western Branch Baptist Church. Joyce enjoyed decorating her house for all occasions and working in the yard at her Castle Heights home.

Left to cherish her memory are her son David English and his wife Pam; grandchildren Alec Carleton English, Krystine Smith and her husband Chris Collins, several family and friends as well as her dog Sophie.

All services at this time will be private. A celebration of life will be held after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in Joyce's name to the at .

Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 15, 2020
