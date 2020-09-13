88, of Richmond, VA. Our beloved mother, left to be with the Lord on September 7, 2020. Born March 25, 1932, she was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Cash, and mother, Marie Cash; and sister, Josephine Huggins. She is survived by her two sons, Thomas McLawhorn and Timothy McLawhorn; daughter, Kathy McLawhorn; grandchildren, Kayla Green and Savannah McLawhorn; and great grandchild, Paris Henry; daughter-in-law, CJ McLawhorn and Lou Ann Zell. Joyce retired from DMV after 42 years of service. She was a lifelong member of Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church in Richmond. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16 at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a funeral ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 17. Interment to follow at Riverview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church, 7000 Park Ave. Richmond, VA 23226.



