Our beloved mother Joyce Arlene Palacios is now with our Heavenly Father. She passed away peacefully Friday evening September 27, 2019, with her six children and several grandchildren amongst those by her side with the comforting recorded prayers of the Divine Mercy softly playing by her hospital bed.
Joyce was born on April 26, 1926, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Angelina Miele. She is survived by her beloved sister, Adeline Loftus. She is also survived by her six children, Teresa Marasca and husband Raffaele, Mary and Ismael Cosio MD, Janice Fucci, Cheryl McLeskey, Martin Palacios and wife Kaytren, and Michael Palacios. Also surviving to cherish her memory are twelve grandchildren, Willie Wilcox and wife Heidi, Michael Palacios and wife Kirstie, Augie, Gabriella, and Isaac Palacios, Justin Fucci and wife Rachel, Martin Fucci, Eric Cosio, Daniella Cosio MD, and Ismael Cosio, Liana and Gaetano Marasca, three great-grandchildren Audrey Swett, Liam Wilcox, Brody Wilson and numerous beloved nieces and nephews She was predeceased by three brothers, Tony, Louie and Elmer Miele, and six sisters, Louise Rich, Mary Schmidt, Rosemary Miele, Carmen DiSanto, Lucy Kuehn, and Ida Gorasi.
On January 19, 1945, she married Alfred M. Palacios, a returning Naval Combat Demolition Unit member who was an amputee, wounded during the D-Day invasion of Normandy. They were united in marriage 70 years, until his death in May of 2015.
They began their married lives in San Francisco, California and were members of the Saint Thomas Moore Catholic Church. Joyce served as the President of the Lady's Sodality for two terms and treasurer for two terms. She also found time to serve as chairperson for several parish fundraisers while raising six children.
In 1972, the family relocated to Virginia Beach, Virginia and became plank members of the Church of The Holy Family, instrumental in the development of the new catholic parish. For many years she was active with the church's clubs which included the Nifty over Fifties, her Faith Sharing Study group. She helped with the Meals on Wheels program, The Joy Club, and assisted with Mrs. Eileen Ayvazion's Blood Pressure Clinic. Joyce devoted her life to multiple charitable causes which brought her much joy, as she always extended her hand to the poor.
Joyce was a devout Catholic with a deep devotion to the Blessed Mother Mary. She recited the Rosary every morning and had an extensive prayer list of family and friends that she felt needed divine assistance.
Sundays were always the highlight of her week. She was usually the first to arrive for 11 o'clock mass and the last to leave after coffee and donuts. Sundays always included soup and a few spirited games of Scrabble after mass at her house where all were welcome. Food, conversation, and fellowship was enjoyed and much advice also given. She loved company and company loved her. She will be deeply missed by many.
The family would like to thank caregivers Cora Ladi, Mary Lou Bermudo, Carmen Lago, Araceli Faustino and Nori Walters for the care, dedication and love they have provided. The family would also like to thank Deborah Gray for everything she has done to assist our mother and our family for the last several years.
In lieu of flowers friends may honor the memory of our mother by contributing to the Holy Family Catholic Church Building Fund, 1279 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach, Va.23454 or Naval Seal Foundation, 1619 D Street, Building 5326, Virginia Beach Va, 23459
A rosary service will begin at 5:30 until 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 3rd. A visitation for everyone will follow from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Chapel of H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 2002 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, October 4th at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Eric J. Ayers, Father James E. Dorson and Father Steve DeLeon. Entombment will be in the Chapel of Peace, Princess Anne Memorial Park. A reception will follow in the family room of the Church of The Holy Family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 1, 2019