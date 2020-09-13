Joyce Audine Novak, daughter of Arthur and Lena Nelson, passed on August 18, 2020, at the age of 91. She was predeceased by her husband, Howard Michael Novak and her two brothers, Floyd and Donald. She is survived by her son, Michael S. Novak of San Diego, CA.Joyce was born in Cleveland, Ohio on October 14, 1928. She is a former Billing and Title Clerk at Beach and Kimnach Ford. She was also a PBX operator for Ohio Bell in the late 1940's.In retirement, she helped people that needed assistance. She was called Grandma to all the kids in the neighborhood. She would do anything for anyone that needed help. She was in Sentara Windermere Assisted Living at the time of her passing. She liked to crochet and a few other things.There will be a memorial of her life at a later date. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at: