PORTSMOUTH- Carolyn Joyce Baker, 87, died March 18, 2020. A native of Augusta, GA, she was predeceased by her son, James Linwood Baker, Jr. She was a member of St. Andrew's UMC.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 67 years, James L. "Booty" Baker; daughter, Paula Baker Gaskins; sister, Ann McNair Bynum; grandchild, Chelsea Cadwell; and great-grandchild, Ella Cadwell.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Mar. 21, at 11 AM in Olive Branch Cemetery. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth is in charge. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CHKD. www.SturtevantFH.com
