Home

POWERED BY

Joyce Baker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Baker Obituary
PORTSMOUTH- Carolyn Joyce Baker, 87, died March 18, 2020. A native of Augusta, GA, she was predeceased by her son, James Linwood Baker, Jr. She was a member of St. Andrew's UMC.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 67 years, James L. "Booty" Baker; daughter, Paula Baker Gaskins; sister, Ann McNair Bynum; grandchild, Chelsea Cadwell; and great-grandchild, Ella Cadwell.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Mar. 21, at 11 AM in Olive Branch Cemetery. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth is in charge. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CHKD. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -