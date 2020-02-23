Home

Joyce Baldwin Warren

Joyce Baldwin Warren Obituary
CHESAPEAKE- Joyce Baldwin Warren, 71, died Feb. 21, 2020 after a short illness. She was born Feb. 12, 1949 in Columbus County, NC, and graduated from Deep Creek High School. Joyce obtained her real estate license and maintained a private life. She was predeceased by her daughter, Lynette Carol Parks, and a brother, James Troy Baldwin. Survivors include one son, Lewis Christopher Parks (Brittany); daughter, Kimberly Ann Parks; 3 grandchildren, Whitney Davidson (Jordan), Benjamin and Zachary Parks; sisters, Janice Papas (John), Deanna Dorman (Fred), Margie Rasmussen (John), and Carolyn Oakey; and a host of nieces and nephews. Services will be private. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2020
