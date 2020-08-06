1/
Joyce Barfield
Joyce Barfield, 86, was reunited with her husband Gene on the morning of August 5, 2020. They are singing, shouting and dancing together once again.

Joyce was heavily involved with the Carrollton and Kempsville Rec Centers. One of her favorite pastimes was going to the casinos with her friends.

Left to cherish Joyce's memory are her children, Gary, Brenda, Wayne (Nan) and Scott; grandchildren, Sarah, Shane, Jeremy, Daniel and Jeremy; six grandchildren and a host of additional family members and loving friends.

Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joyce's name to St. Peter's Episcopal Church.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 6, 2020.
August 5, 2020
Joyce was the sweetest, most lovable person I have ever met. She was loved by all that knew her and will be loved by all she has joined in Heaven. Rest In Peace Mima! I love you! Keep and eye on Sarah, Shane, Gary, Noah and Hunter from paradise!
Jeff Hansen
Grandchild
