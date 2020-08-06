Joyce Barfield, 86, was reunited with her husband Gene on the morning of August 5, 2020. They are singing, shouting and dancing together once again.
Joyce was heavily involved with the Carrollton and Kempsville Rec Centers. One of her favorite pastimes was going to the casinos with her friends.
Left to cherish Joyce's memory are her children, Gary, Brenda, Wayne (Nan) and Scott; grandchildren, Sarah, Shane, Jeremy, Daniel and Jeremy; six grandchildren and a host of additional family members and loving friends.
Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joyce's name to St. Peter's Episcopal Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.altmeyerfh.com
