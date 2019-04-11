Joyce Brown Mirabelli passed away on April 6, 2019 at the age of 77 at the local hospital. She was born on November 2, 1941 in Luray, VA to the late Thomas Max and Estelle Brown. She attended Luray HS. She is survived by her husband, Jack of 53 years, a retired naval officer and her son, John II and his wife, SueAnna, and a daughter, Angela. Joyce was able to follow her husband, Jack to various duty stations in Florida, Maryland, Morocco, Japan, Iceland, Puerto Rico and Virginia. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Julianna and Tinsley; her brothers, Thomas and Jeffery: sisters, Pamela and Karen and many nephews and nieces. Joyce obtained an Associate Degree and worked in various medical administrative jobs. She was a long time member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church. The family will receive friends and relatives at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 6 to 8pm. A Mass of the Resurrection will begin at 10am on Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church. Burial will be at Rosewood Kellum Memorial Park. A reception will be after the burial at St. Gregoryâ€™s facility. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 11 to Apr. 10, 2019