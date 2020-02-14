|
Joyce Councill "Ciccy" Price, 83, a long-time resident of Colington Harbor, Kill Devil Hills, died peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020 after a brief illness. Born and raised in Southampton County, VA, Joyce was the daughter of Janey Turner and Lawrence Wester Councill.
While a nurse at Our Community Hospital in Scotland Neck, Joyce met and married Wade Hampton â€˜Glick' Price, II and resided with their family on Pea Hill Farms in Halifax County, NC. Joyce was a nurse in and around Eastern North Carolina and Tidewater Virginia for more than forty years. She will long be remembered for her tenacity, kindness, beautiful smile and love of flowers, books, birds and animals.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wade, daughter Etta Kealy Price, son Wade Hampton Price, III and brother Lawrence Wester "Bozo" Councill, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Janey Price Nodeen (Thomas) and grandson Wade Hampton Price, IV of Fairfax Station, VA; grandson, Robert Wade Roderer of Greenwich, CT; son-in-law Michael Roderer of Southern Shores, NC; loving and devoted cousin Sid Rader of Virginia Beach; and many other family members and friends.
Services will be private. Memorial gifts may be made to the Coastal Humane Society (OBX), online at www.obxcoastalhumanesociety.org or by mail at PO Box 1331 Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948. Please express condolences to the family via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 14, 2020