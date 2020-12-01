Joyce Dajon, loving wife, mother, and friend, peacefully passed into eternal rest at home in Norfolk, VA on Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was predeceased by her adored husband, Angel C. Dajon. Joyce was born on October 14, 1934 in Tooele, Utah. Her family was her world. Survivors include daughters, Sharon Dajon of Virginia Beach, Christine "Tina" Turner (Kenny) of Chesapeake, Cindy Kight (Kurtis) of Kill Devil Hills, NC; sons Angelo Dajon (Debbie) of Norfolk and Anthony "Tony" Dajon (Kimmy) of Chesapeake; grandchildren Andrew Turner (Deanna), Krissy Turner, Julianna Dajon, Noah Kight, Luke Kight and great grandchildren Eden Turner, Estelle Turner and Isabella Ingram. Joyce was a Philippine Cultural Center of VA Board of Trustees charter member, helping to support the cultural heritage and growth of the Hampton Roads Filipino community. She was also a dedicated member of Calvary Virginia Beach Church where she sang in the choir for years and participated in ministries as she was able. The family would like to thank the nurses, physicians, and aides of Kindred Hospice of Virginia Beach for their compassionate care and concern for their mother. A grave site service will be held by the family in the near future. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
in memory of Joyce Dajon.