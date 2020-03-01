|
70, transitioned to peace on the early morning of February 25, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on March 9, 1949 where she was lovingly raised by her parents the late Everett and Gladys Simmons. Joyce attended I.C. Norcom High School, was a member of Fourth Baptist Church, Portsmouth, VA and retired with over 25-years in the environmental service profession.
She thoroughly enjoyed and loved her family and friends. All who knew Joyce, will always remember her bright smile, love for dancing, dedication to her grandchildren, unbreakable bond with her children, selflessness and strong will.
Joyce leaves to cherish her memory, a daughter Denise (Billy); 2-sons, Demetrius (Vonda) and DeAnthony (Alisa); 5-grandchildren; 6-great grandchildren; 6-sisters, and a brother; a host of nieces, nephews, life-long friends and close friend, Howard. Joyce is predeceased by her parents and 2-brothers (Sonny and Donald).
A Viewing will be held , Monday March 2, 2020 from 4-7pm at J. T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N. George Washington Hwy. Chesapeake VA. A Life Celebration Service will be held, Tuesday March 3, 2020 at Fourth Baptist Church 726 South Street Portsmouth VA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2020