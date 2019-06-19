Services Service 11:00 AM Chapel at First Presbyterian Church Virginia Beach , VA View Map Graveside service 1:30 PM Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery Resources More Obituaries for Joyce Traweek Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joyce Dobbins Traweek

Obituary Condolences Flowers Joyce Dobbins Traweek



Joyce Dobbins Traweek, 90, of Virginia Beach passed away on June 15, 2019. She was born in Richmond, VA to the late Theodore Dobbins and Lula Mae Coe Dobbins.



Joyce was a beloved Bible teacher in Virginia Beach. She met June Carter in high school in Richmond and was lifelong spiritual advisor and friend to June and her husband Johnny Cash. Joyce was the advisor to Cashâ€™s 1973 movie on the life of Jesus, Gospel Road.



Joyce grew up in Richmond and graduated from the Richmond Professional Institute, then a part of the College of William and Mary, where she majored in interior design and met her future husband. Early in her marriage she worked at Virginia National Bank but she soon came to devote all of her time and energies to being a homemaker, to her art, and to teaching the Bible.



Joyce had an eye for beauty and detail. She was meticulous in everything she did. She was also a quick study and developed into an accomplished amateur painter and sculptor.



Her real passion and calling, however, were as a Bible teacher. She became a very devout Christian with an insatiable desire to learnâ€"and to shareâ€"about the Bible and the Christian â€œwalk.â€ She taught the high school Sunday School class at First Presbyterian Church of Virginia Beach for several years and led an every-Thursday-morning adult Bible class initially at the Community Chapel and then for several decades in the Chapel at First Presbyterian. Attendees spanned a broad swath of backgrounds and age groups.



Joyce was a volunteer Christian counselor to many. She was bold in her faith, unwavering in encouraging everyone to live as God would have them live, and she had a remarkable gift for seeingâ€"and explainingâ€"the hand of God in the twists and turns and nooks and crannies of everyday life. She has had a profound influence on the faith journeys of many, many people.



Joyce was predeceased by her husband John Nesbit Traweek in 2003 and by her brother Gene Dobbins and sister Marian Wiley. She is survived by her daughter Nanci Hall.



A church service will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, June 21, 2019 in the Chapel at First Presbyterian Church of Virginia Beach, with a reception to follow in the church social hall. A graveside service will be held at the Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery at 1:30 pm that day. In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to the . Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.







Please sign guestbook at obituaries.pilotonline.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries